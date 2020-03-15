Did you know Mahesh Babu REJECTED Samantha Akkineni starrer Ye Maaya Chesave? Here are the films he turned dow

1 / 6

Mahesh Babu REJECTED these films

Mahesh Babu is a well known face of the Telugu film industry. The actor made his debut with Rajakumarudu (1999) and won the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Ever since, the actor has made his place in the industry and won several awards as the Best Actor for films like Arjun, Nilam, Okkadu and Raja Kumarudu amongst others. He is not only a powerhouse talent but is also blessed with a charming personality and fabulous looks. Mahesh Babu has also worked with a lot of bollywood actresses like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in his career span. However, the actor has also not been able to be a part of some of the best movies due to various reasons. Check out the movies rejected by the actor in his career.

Photo Credit : Instagram