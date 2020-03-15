Did you know Mahesh Babu REJECTED Samantha Akkineni starrer Ye Maaya Chesave? Here are the films he turned dow

Home
Mahesh Babu is a very well-known and celebrated actors in the South film industry. Check out a list of the movies that the superstar rejected in his career.
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: March 15, 2020 03:00 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Mahesh Babu REJECTED these films

    Mahesh Babu is a well known face of the Telugu film industry. The actor made his debut with Rajakumarudu (1999) and won the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Ever since, the actor has made his place in the industry and won several awards as the Best Actor for films like Arjun, Nilam, Okkadu and Raja Kumarudu amongst others. He is not only a powerhouse talent but is also blessed with a charming personality and fabulous looks. Mahesh Babu has also worked with a lot of bollywood actresses like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in his career span. However, the actor has also not been able to be a part of some of the best movies due to various reasons. Check out the movies rejected by the actor in his career.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Ye Maaya Chesave

    The lead for the Telugu part went to Mahesh first, who did not get on board with this cult romantic film. However, the actor could not do the film and then Naga Chaitanya was taken on board for the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Kaththi

    The remake of Kaththi was first offered to Mahesh Babu. However, Mahesh Babu politely refused the offer simply stating that he doesn’t work in remakes.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Rudramadevi

    The Gona Ganna Reddy was initially supposed to be played by the Spyder actor. However, he let this go of this film due to reasons best known to him.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Manasantha Nuvve

    The superstar said no to this film very early on in his career. The makers went on to do the film with Uday Kiran and this love story became such a massive hit that it was remade several times in the coming years.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    A Aa

    The Samantha Akkineni and Nithiin starrer was earlier offered to Mahesh Babu. Unfortunately, he could not do the film which went on to become a critical and commercial success.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

