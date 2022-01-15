Hero Released: Ashok Galla visits Devi theatre to catch the audience's reaction on the first day

1 / 6

Ashok Galla visits Devi theatre

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla made his acting debut with Sriram Adittya directorial Hero. The movie that released today has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. Although the final fate of the project will only be revealed along with time. Debutant Ashok Galla visited the Devi theatre to catch the response to the film. The actor was accompanied by his parents. The pre-release event of Nidhhi Agerwal and Ashok Galla starrer Hero was a star-studded event. Rana Daggubati, director Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, and Siva Nirvana attended the special gathering as the chief guests. The snippets from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. The project has been directed by Sriram Adittya also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji. The film has background score by Ghibran, while Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are responsible for cinematography.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand