Hero Released: Ashok Galla visits Devi theatre to catch the audience's reaction on the first day

Updated on Jan 15, 2022 04:57 PM IST   |  12.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Ashok Galla visits Devi theatre

    Ashok Galla visits Devi theatre

    Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla made his acting debut with Sriram Adittya directorial Hero. The movie that released today has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. Although the final fate of the project will only be revealed along with time. Debutant Ashok Galla visited the Devi theatre to catch the response to the film. The actor was accompanied by his parents. The pre-release event of Nidhhi Agerwal and Ashok Galla starrer Hero was a star-studded event. Rana Daggubati, director Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, and Siva Nirvana attended the special gathering as the chief guests. The snippets from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. The project has been directed by Sriram Adittya also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji. The film has background score by Ghibran, while Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are responsible for cinematography.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 6
    Debutant at a show of his film

    Ashok Galla arriving at Devi theatre

    Debutant Ashok Galla went to Devi theatre to catch a show of his film Hero.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 6
    Ashok Galla making an entrance

    Ashok Galla making an entrance

    The actor arrived at the Devi theatre to see the public reaction to his maiden project.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 6
    Meet & Greet

    Meet & Greet

    Ashok Galla did some meet and greet during his visit to Devi theatre.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Jayadev Galla at Devi theatre

    Jayadev Galla at Devi theatre

    Ashok Galla’s father and politician Jayadev Galla supporting his son.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Ashok Galla's parents with him

    Ashok Galla's parents with him

    Parents of Ashok Galla accompany their son on his big day.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand