The superstar of Telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu is a well know face of the Telugu industry. The actor made his debut with Rajakumarudu (1999) and won the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Ever since, the actor has made his place in the industry and won several awards as the Best Actor for films like Arjun, Nilam, Okkadu, and Raja Kumarudu amongst others. He is not only a powerhouse talent but is also blessed with a charming personality and fabulous looks. Mahesh Babu has also worked with a lot of bollywood actresses like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. Check out the list below.

Photo Credit : Youtube