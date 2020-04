1 / 6

South film actors interesting quotes for their children

Mahesh Babu who as we all know is one of the greatest stars in Telugu cinema has another star emerging in his family. The actor's last movie Sarileru Neekevvaru entered the 100 crore club despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, proving the superstar's gigantic fandom. Well, fans love how the actor perfectly balances his professional life along with his personal life and now he has another budding star at his home. It's none other than his doting daughter Sitara who is already a YouTube star as she creates videos with her friend Aadya. For starters, the young star kid has also dubbed for a Disney movie for the character of Baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Namrata Shirodkar shared the news. She said, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen and has idolized Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It’s a movie that every girl relates to and Sitara is no different. We would like to thank the team of Disney for this wonderful opportunity, Sitara is extremely happy to be a part of the Telugu version of the movie and has thoroughly enjoyed voicing her favorite character." Many a time several South stars have quoted interesting things about their children, today lets have a look at these male actors who shared some beautiful quotes about their children.

Photo Credit : Instagram