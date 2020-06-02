/
/
/
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar redefine love with these THROWBACK photos; Check out
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar redefine love with these THROWBACK photos; Check out
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most loved and popular couples in the South Film industry. Check out the couple's throwback photos which speak volumes of their love.
Written By
Ekta Varma
7168 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 2, 2020 05:52 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment