Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar redefine love with these THROWBACK photos; Check out

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar redefine love with these THROWBACK photos; Check out

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most loved and popular couples in the South Film industry. Check out the couple's throwback photos which speak volumes of their love.
7168 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Mahesh Babu and Namrata's endearing moments speak volumes of their love

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata's endearing moments speak volumes of their love

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples down south. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple is indeed major goals. It was love at first sight for the couple who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi. The two fell in love with each other eventually after spending good time together on the sets. By the end of the film's shooting, Mahesh and Namrata had started dating each other. Mahesh and Namrata kept their affair away from the media. The duo made sure to keep things under wraps for a long time. It was Mahesh Babu's sister who confessed to their parents about the actor's relationship with Namrata Shirodkar. The Tollywood's favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often shares the most adorable and unseen moments of her children on her Instagram account. She recently shared a priceless throwback moment of Gautam and Sitara that will instantly brighten up your day. They are truly the epitome of love and look flawless together! Check out the couple's endearing throwback moments that will melt your hearts instantly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Always laughing together

    Always laughing together

    Mahesh and Namrata look the cutest together in this candid pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    How adorable are they!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Candid click

    Candid click

    The couple looks so endearing in this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Priceless moments

    Priceless moments

    Such a beautiful pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Love this pic!

    Love this pic!

    When Mahesh and Namrata clicked a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Throwback to 2015 when the couple watched a live cricket match!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Throwback to 2014

    Throwback to 2014

    Namrata captioned this pic as "It's. A wrap :) a breezy shoot with friends :)"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    When Mahesh and Namrata were flying up on 42000 feet

    When Mahesh and Namrata were flying up on 42000 feet

    Mahesh Babu posted this pic and wrote, "I'm a fan of Polaroid’s after this one !!! Flying high at 42000ft @namratashirodkar #inflightclicks #enroutehome"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

