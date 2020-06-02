Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar redefine love with these THROWBACK photos; Check out

1 / 9

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's endearing moments speak volumes of their love

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples down south. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple is indeed major goals. It was love at first sight for the couple who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi. The two fell in love with each other eventually after spending good time together on the sets. By the end of the film's shooting, Mahesh and Namrata had started dating each other. Mahesh and Namrata kept their affair away from the media. The duo made sure to keep things under wraps for a long time. It was Mahesh Babu's sister who confessed to their parents about the actor's relationship with Namrata Shirodkar. The Tollywood's favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often shares the most adorable and unseen moments of her children on her Instagram account. She recently shared a priceless throwback moment of Gautam and Sitara that will instantly brighten up your day. They are truly the epitome of love and look flawless together! Check out the couple's endearing throwback moments that will melt your hearts instantly.

Photo Credit : Instagram