Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's CANDID photos redefine love in every way; Check out

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple who is married for years now always gives us major relationship goals. As the couple continues to give us major relationship goals, here are five best candid snaps of the couple.
  • 1 / 5
    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's CANDID photos

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's CANDID photos

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the power couples of Tollywood. The couple who is married for years now always gives us major relationship goals. The couple first met each other on the sets of their film, Vamsi. At the end of the film's shooting, they reportedly started dating each other. The couple got hitched on February 10, 2005 and have been going strong since then. They are parents to two beautiful kids, Gautham and Sitara, who are stars in their own right. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, just like others, the couple is locked up indoors and keeping themselves busy. Namrata who is very active on Instagram recently shared a candid snap of husband and South star Mahesh Babu. Namrata captioned it as, "Lockdown times! Stay home stay safe!! Keep the distance! In these trying times he bring a smile to our faces with his uplifting humour!! He's my rock solid half!! Totally him for whom he is... homebound & entertained!" Namrata has never shied away from publicly showering Mahesh Babu with love and vice versa. As the couple continues to give us major relationship goals, here are five best candid snaps of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    Here's a sweet throwback photo of the couple that will take you down the memory lane.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    We wonder what made the couple laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    This is one of the best candid shots of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This pic has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

