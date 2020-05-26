Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's posts give a glimpse of their lavish home; Check Photos

1 / 15

Mahesh Babu's home pictures

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the South film industry. Well, fans love how the actor perfectly balances his professional life along with his personal life and now he has another budding star at his home. Mahesh Babu 's journey into the Telugu film industry is a success story in itself with a passion for acting and a belief in his skills. Mahesh Babu has been working relentlessly for about 20 years, doing outstanding work as a leading man in the Tollywood film industry. With movies such as Raja Kumarudu, Murari, Okkadu, Nijam, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and others. As they say, a woman stands behind any successful individual. This is none other than Namrata Shirodkar to Mahesh Babu. Mahesh's on-screen chemistry with actresses is definitely a success, but the actor in real life too is a die-hard romantic himself. We knew the love story of these two actors already. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their romantic pictures together. Their children are already social media stars and people love them in an equal amount too. What makes the couple even more relatable are their family photos vacationing or spending time together. Recently, both Mahesh Babu and Namrata have been sharing a lot of photos from their family home in Hyderabad where the family is currently quarantining. Today we have some photos which take us inside the South superstar's lavish home. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram