Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's posts give a glimpse of their lavish home; Check Photos

Mahesh Babu's lavish home in Hyderabad made several appearances in the superstar and his wife's social media. Take a look at these photos which will take you inside the stunning home of the actor.
  • 1 / 15
    Mahesh Babu's home pictures

    Mahesh Babu's home pictures

    Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the South film industry. Well, fans love how the actor perfectly balances his professional life along with his personal life and now he has another budding star at his home. Mahesh Babu 's journey into the Telugu film industry is a success story in itself with a passion for acting and a belief in his skills. Mahesh Babu has been working relentlessly for about 20 years, doing outstanding work as a leading man in the Tollywood film industry. With movies such as Raja Kumarudu, Murari, Okkadu, Nijam, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and others. As they say, a woman stands behind any successful individual. This is none other than Namrata Shirodkar to Mahesh Babu. Mahesh's on-screen chemistry with actresses is definitely a success, but the actor in real life too is a die-hard romantic himself. We knew the love story of these two actors already. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their romantic pictures together. Their children are already social media stars and people love them in an equal amount too. What makes the couple even more relatable are their family photos vacationing or spending time together. Recently, both Mahesh Babu and Namrata have been sharing a lot of photos from their family home in Hyderabad where the family is currently quarantining. Today we have some photos which take us inside the South superstar's lavish home. Check them out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Yoga mode on

    Yoga mode on

    Sitara is also switching her fitness mode on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Celebrations are the best

    Celebrations are the best

    Actress Kiara Advani at their Hyderabad home for a movie success party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Perfect reunions

    Perfect reunions

    All set for cake cutting with the best!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Pool time with fam jam

    Pool time with fam jam

    Mahesh and Sitara enjoy a fun swimming session at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    The pretty outdoors

    The pretty outdoors

    Mahesh with his pet dogs in the garden area.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Being rooted always

    Being rooted always

    A pretty prayer room.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Sitara in her zone

    Sitara in her zone

    Sitara gets caught candidly in a frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Gym sessions are never missed

    Gym sessions are never missed

    Mahesh Babu all set for his gym session at home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Play sessions with Papa

    Play sessions with Papa

    Sitara and Mahesh Babu having a fun banter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    The cuties of the house

    The cuties of the house

    You cannot miss Sitara's excited face here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Catch and throw sessions

    Catch and throw sessions

    Sitara enjoying her time with her playmates for the lockdown period.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Namrata Shirodkar's workout sneak peek

    Namrata Shirodkar's workout sneak peek

    Never giving health a miss even in lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Such a happy frame

    Such a happy frame

    We love this candid picture of the three.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    When your romance never dies

    When your romance never dies

    How romantic is this picture of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

