Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni's CANDID pictures

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most adorable and well known couples in the south film industry. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple is indeed major goals. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Mahesh and Namrata's younger daughter Sitara is one of the most popular star kids down south and is also supremely adored for her cute antics. The star couple are pretty active on social media and often share really adorable snaps of their sweethearts. Check out Mahesh Babu and Sitara's endearing candid moments that will bring a smile to your face.

Photo Credit : Instagram