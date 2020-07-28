Advertisement
Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara's photos give an insight into the father & daughter's quarantine and chill life

Going by Mahesh Babu's social media posts, he is having the time of his life during the lockdown. Today, take a look at the actor's best quarantine moments with daughter Sitara.
27082 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Mahesh Babu's adorable moments with daughter Sitara

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are quite active on social media. Both keep sharing pictures on Instagram. They have been keeping their million fans updated about their quarantine life. From sharing a family selfie to goofy snap and funny videos, Mahesh and Namrata's social media posts are a delight to their fans. Their pics never fail to entertain. Namrata often shares pictures of her kids, Sitara and Gautam. For the uninitiated, Sitara and Gautam also have a personal account on Instagram. Sitara who is a star in her own right enjoys a fan following of 156K on Instagram. The star kid recently celebrated her birthday. She shared pictures on Instagram giving an insight into her birthday bash. Mahesh Babu shared a video consisting of Sitara's adorable pictures and videos. The actor has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing selfies with his kids to videos and more, Mahesh Babu's posts have been an absolute treat. Going by the social media posts, he is having the time of his life during the lockdown. Today, take a look at the actor's best quarantine moments with daughter Sitara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Quarantine and chill

    'Goofying around. The new normal. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Strong. #quarantineandchill,' captioned Mahesh Babu.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Quarantined nights

    Quarantined nights has its own perks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Best father-daughter duo

    The actor captioned this pic as, 'Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle Streaming now! #Lockdown mode. Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrow. Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this. #StayHomeStaySafe.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Making memories

    The actor captioned this pic as, 'Building memories one step at a time.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Head massage

    'Decided to give nana a head massage !! His hair is fluffy n soft. he said he loved it. I’m really happy,' captioned Sitara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Daddy's little girl

    This pic is way too adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    3 worlds

    'Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds. #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe,' captioned the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

