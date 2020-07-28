Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara's photos give an insight into the father & daughter's quarantine and chill life

1 / 9

Mahesh Babu's adorable moments with daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are quite active on social media. Both keep sharing pictures on Instagram. They have been keeping their million fans updated about their quarantine life. From sharing a family selfie to goofy snap and funny videos, Mahesh and Namrata's social media posts are a delight to their fans. Their pics never fail to entertain. Namrata often shares pictures of her kids, Sitara and Gautam. For the uninitiated, Sitara and Gautam also have a personal account on Instagram. Sitara who is a star in her own right enjoys a fan following of 156K on Instagram. The star kid recently celebrated her birthday. She shared pictures on Instagram giving an insight into her birthday bash. Mahesh Babu shared a video consisting of Sitara's adorable pictures and videos. The actor has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing selfies with his kids to videos and more, Mahesh Babu's posts have been an absolute treat. Going by the social media posts, he is having the time of his life during the lockdown. Today, take a look at the actor's best quarantine moments with daughter Sitara.

Photo Credit : Instagram