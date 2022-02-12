Mahesh Babu is a doting father; Here are his memorable moments with Sitara and Gautam

1 / 6

Mahesh Babu with kids Sitara and Gautam

Mahesh Babu is not only a Telugu superstar but also a doting dad to two kids Sitara and Gautam. Making time from his busy work commitments, the actor managed to spend quality time with her little ones. The kids are usually seen on the social media handles of their parents. Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shared several posts featuring their kids and every time they do so, fans shower it with love. Sitara is active on social media. The family takes foreign trips together, they dine and also enjoy simple leisure time with one another. All these lovable moments make us adore this superstar all the more. His fans wait to see glimpses from the personal life of their beloved star. Let us revisit some of these special moments of Mahesh Babu with Sitara and Gautam.

Photo Credit : Instagram