Mahesh Babu’s fun captions

Mahesh Babu is a well-known Tollywood actor, producer and philanthropist. Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid actors in the Telugu film industry. He has appeared in over 25 movies and has won many awards and accolades for his performances on-screen. He is the winner of eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards and one International Film Academy Award. Mahesh Babu made his acting debut as a child artist with Needa in 1979 and made his adult acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao’s Rajakumarudu in 1999. The successful actor also owns his own production house, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and has even produced many movies including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Major and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Despite working hard and having a busy schedule, Mahesh Babu makes sure to stay relevant and move forward with the times. He is one of the most active celebrities on the social media and his personality reflects through his feed. Here are times when Mahesh Babu made his fans laugh with his fun captions. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram