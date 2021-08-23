Mahesh Babu to Rajinikanth: PHOTOS of South celebs who own private jets

1 / 5

Mahesh Babu

South Celebrities live a king-size lives, which are extravagant more than they show in films. While entertaining the audiences, celebs make sure to live a life with all luxuries, from fancy trips, big houses to swanky cars. However, the new thing for celebs is private jets, as they go on holidays and shoots regularly to various locations, most popular celebrities own a private jet. It is reported that many Indian film celebs have their own private jets that cost between Rs 50-80 crores. They park them in the nearby airports during rest time and make payments on a monthly basis to maintain and secure their private planes. Many South celebs including Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan and many others own private jets. They also regularly post pictures of themselves from private jets. Take a look below to see South celebs in their big and luxury private jets.

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram