Mahesh Babu to Rajinikanth: PHOTOS of South celebs who own private jets

South Celebrities live a king-size lives, which are extravagant more than they show in films. While entertaining the audiences, celebs make sure to live a life with all luxuries, from fancy trips, big houses to swanky cars. However, the new thing for celebs is private jets, as they go on holidays and shoots regularly to various locations, most popular celebrities own a private jet.
It is reported that many Indian film celebs have their own private jets that cost between Rs 50-80 crores. They park them in the nearby airports during rest time and make payments on a monthly basis to maintain and secure their private planes. Many South celebs including Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan and many others own private jets. They also regularly post pictures of themselves from private jets. Take a look below to see South celebs in their big and luxury private jets.
Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram
Allu Arjun also reportedly purchased a private jet post his marriage. From Maldives vacation to Udaipur family wedding, Allu Arjun's family lives the best in their private jets.
Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan always flaunt their private jet as they pose in pictures.
Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The Thalaivar of the industry also owns a private jet, which he uses for his personal and family trips.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Each person in the Akkineni family including Nagarjuna and his two sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil also own private jets.
Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram5