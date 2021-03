1 / 10

Mahesh Babu's pictures with his children

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are one of the most influential couples in the South entertainment industry. Fans have always witnessed the pure love that they have for each other. The two met each other on the sets of their movie Vamsi and fell in love. As the two got to know each other even better, they became inseparable and knew that they had found “the one”. The celebrity couple has often revealed during many media interactions that they had to wait for four years before marrying each other in order to convince both their parents for their marriage. Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot on February 10, 2005. They are proud parents to Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Despite being very busy, Mahesh Babu makes sure to spend enough time with his children and teach them the right things. Here are some adorable pictures of Mahesh Babu with his children. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram