A look at South India's Voguish stars with their families

The South Indian film industry is as popular as the mainstream cinema expects with a different set of audiences and preference for the cinema. South Indian megastars like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth are some of the few names that are extremely popular not just in the country but globally and are also eulogised actors in the South. Additionally, sought-after stars like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Mahesh Babu are some of the other notable actors in the South Indian film industry that are fast gaining exponential popularity along with world-wide recognition. As they say, home is where the family is, and it is no different for these South superstars who make sure they spend enough time with their families. Allu Arjun to Ram Charan, we have got you selfies of these South Indian superstars who make sure that they are spending enough time with their family despite their busy schedules. From going on a vacation with their consort to having a goofy time with the kids to baking together, the actors from the south Indian film fraternity are sure to make you miss your family and make you crave for good family time together. The actors sure have made their admirers preach about the significance of “family-time”.

Photo Credit : Instagram