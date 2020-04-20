X
Home
/
Photos
/
Mahesh Babu
/
Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam give us an insight into their father and son bond

Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam give us an insight into their father and son bond

Mahesh Babu is one of the popular actors down South. Here are a few candid photos of the actor with his son Gautam that gives us an insight into their father and son bond.
1520 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam

    Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam

    Mahesh Babu is one of the popular actors down South. The megastar is happily married to former actress Namrata Shirodkar. The couple has two beautiful kids, Gautam and Sitara. Both Namrata and Mahesh keep sharing Gautam and Sitara's adorable moments on Instagram all the time. Sitara, as we all know, is a star in her own right. The adorable star kid has her own YouTube channel with her bestfriend Aadya and she even lent her voice for the character of baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Speaking about Gautam, he also enjoys a great fan following. For a few days, Namrata has been sharing major throwback photos of son and daughter that are an absolute treat to the eyes. Mahesh, on the other hand, has been sharing photos and videos as well. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a video of himself playing a virtual tennis game with son Gautam. The actor captioned it as, "Making the most of each day!! Game night with @GautamGhattamaneni." On that note, here are a few candid photos of the actor and his son that gives us an insight into their father and son bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Throwback

    Throwback

    This one dates back to the time Gautam accompanied his father on the sets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Lost in deep conversation

    Lost in deep conversation

    We wonder what these two were talking about at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Father-son conversation

    Father-son conversation

    As you can see, Mahesh and Gautam are busy talking in this snap. Sitara looks way too adorable in this candid click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This snap of the duo is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Vacationing

    Vacationing

    Here's an awwdorable moment captured by Namrata Shirodkar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Ruining Gautam's game

    Ruining Gautam's game

    "When the son is trying to win a game and the father n daughter intervene n spoil it. and my Buddha son surrenders with a million dollar smile instead!! Finding each other!! #stayhome#staysafe find ur something to do. share some with us.. we would love to hear!! #quarantine," captioned Namrata.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here\'s the global star\'s luxury shoe collection
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin; Here's the global star's luxury shoe collection
Samantha Akkineni to Raashi Khanna: 5 Times South actresses showed their love for lace outfits; See Photos
Samantha Akkineni to Raashi Khanna: 5 Times South actresses showed their love for lace outfits; See Photos
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid\'s family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug
Happy Birthday Nysa Devgan: Check out the star kid's family holiday photos with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Yug
Money Heist: Here are Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó\'s sunkissed pics which are too good to miss
Money Heist: Here are Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's sunkissed pics which are too good to miss
Samantha Akkineni: 10 Times the actress proved she is a fan of floral prints with her outfits
Samantha Akkineni: 10 Times the actress proved she is a fan of floral prints with her outfits
Best of the Week: From Taimur Ali Khan\'s face painting photo to Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor\'s selfie
Best of the Week: From Taimur Ali Khan's face painting photo to Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor's selfie

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement