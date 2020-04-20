Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam give us an insight into their father and son bond

1 / 7

Mahesh Babu's candid photos with son Gautam

Mahesh Babu is one of the popular actors down South. The megastar is happily married to former actress Namrata Shirodkar. The couple has two beautiful kids, Gautam and Sitara. Both Namrata and Mahesh keep sharing Gautam and Sitara's adorable moments on Instagram all the time. Sitara, as we all know, is a star in her own right. The adorable star kid has her own YouTube channel with her bestfriend Aadya and she even lent her voice for the character of baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Speaking about Gautam, he also enjoys a great fan following. For a few days, Namrata has been sharing major throwback photos of son and daughter that are an absolute treat to the eyes. Mahesh, on the other hand, has been sharing photos and videos as well. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a video of himself playing a virtual tennis game with son Gautam. The actor captioned it as, "Making the most of each day!! Game night with @GautamGhattamaneni." On that note, here are a few candid photos of the actor and his son that gives us an insight into their father and son bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram