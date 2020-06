1 / 9

Mahesh Babu's selfies with his daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu's fan following is not just limited to South, the actor is a face well known all around the world thanks to his back to back hit movies. The actor's social media gives fans a look into his personal life with photos of family vacations to his lockdown diaries with family currently. Just like him, his wife former actress and Miss India Namrata Shirodkar also treats their fans with some really cool family snaps and videos. Recently Namrata shared a "conjuring" video that was happening in their home! Namrata posted a black-and-white-video in the Instagram video where her daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair in front of her face. The actress used a hazy filter and soft music to give the clip an eerie effect. "Conjuring in the house Voila !! It's only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni," she captioned the video. For over 15 years now, South Megastar Mahesh Babu is married to former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar. The couple are parents to two children: Sitara, who is 7, and Gautam who is 13. Both the actors are really supportive of their children and their 7-year-old is already a social media star thanks to her creativity and smartness. Mahesh Babu's fun side with his little daughter is just an unmissable thing for his fans as they completely adore the superstar and his daughter's pictures together. Today, take a look at these selfies of the father and daughter duo.

Photo Credit : Instagram