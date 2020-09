1 / 6

Mahesh Babu's Instagram captions for Namrata Shirodkar are all things love

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. Their love story is one of a kind. The couple has always been each other's support and they never fail to give relationship goals to all the couples out there. The couple has been married for years and are also proud parents of two kids, Gautam and Sitara, who are stars in their own right. Well, Namrata and Mahesh Babu first met each other on the sets of their film, Vamsi. At the end of the film's shooting, they reportedly started dating each other. The couple got hitched on February 10, 2005. The couple has had their share of ups and downs in relationship, but they have managed to get through the difficult times together. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Namrata had revealed how Sanjay Dutt with whom she shared screen space in Vaastav pulled her leg over her relationship with Mahesh Babu. Namrata revealed that Sanjay Dutt was the first person to know about their relationship. "He would speak in riddles about Mahesh in front of the unit," she added. The couple is going strong. They are very active on social media and often post pictures with each other and also give fans a glimpse into family life with kids Gautam and Sitara. The couple's posts for each other always scream endless love. Having said that, today, we have compiled a few of Mahesh Babu's Instagram posts for Namrata.

Photo Credit : Namrata Shirodkar Instagram