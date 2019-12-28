/
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Right from Dulquer Salmaan to Naga Chaitanya, these star kids who are now ruling the hearts of millions have proved that they are more than just star kids. Check out this list of successful star kids from the South cinema.
December 28, 2019
Successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Star kids following the footsteps of their celebrity parents is nothing new. In Bollywood, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan among others who shared the same passion as their celebrity parents and made a mark in the industry. The recent ones to join the bandwagon are Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and more. Speaking about the South Indian industry, there are few stars who followed the footsteps of their successful celebrity parents and achieved the same level of success in the industry. Right from Dulquer Salmaan to Naga Chaitanya, these star kids who are now ruling the hearts of millions have proved that they are more than just star kids. Check out this list of successful star kids from the South cinema.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Youtube
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan is a big name down South. He has delivered several hits since his debut. He has also worked in Bollywood films. In Bollywood, Dulquer was last seen opposite Sonam K Ahuja in Zoya Factor. For the uninitiated, Dulquer is megastar Mammootty's son.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Son of late actor Sukumaran, Prithviraj is one of the popular stars. Some of his hit films include Classmates, Picket 43, Ennu Ninte Moideen and more. He romanced Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa. He was also seen in Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Ram Charan
Ram Charan is one of the bankable actors of Tollywood. The son of megastar Chiranjeevi 'Ram Charan' made her debut with Chirutha. The same didn't perform well at the BO. His second film "Magadheera" did wonders at the BO. Since then, he has delivered several hits in his career. Ram also made his debut in Bollywood opposite Priyanka Chopra. However, it didn't work well. In an interview with a leading daily, Charan had mentioned that if given an opportunity, he would do a Bollywood film again.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun is the son of producer Allu Aravind. He is one of the successful stars down South. Some of hit films include Arya, Yevadu, Duvvada Jagannadham and more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Naga Chaitanya
One of the successful stars Naga Chaitanya is a son of megastar Nagarjuna. He was last seen in Venky Mama opposite Venkatesh Daggubati and more. The film performed well at the box office. Over the years, he has delivered several hit films such as Majili, Premam, Ye Maaya Chesave and more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Rana Daggubati
Rana is a son of Telugu film producer, studio owner, and distributor and managing director of Suresh Productions. He has several successful films to his credits including Baahubali and more. He has also done a couple of Bollywood films. He made his debut opposite Bipasha Basu in Dum Maaro Dum. Apart from that, he has also been a part of Baby, The Ghazi Attach, Baby, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Welcome To New York and more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu's father Krishna is an Indian film actor, director, and producer known for his works in the Telugu industry. He has been a part of more than 350 films. Mahesh Babu, as we all know, is one of the big stars in the industry.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna needs no introduction. The actor's father 'Akkineni Nageshwara Rao' widely known as ANR was a big star. He was an actor and producer. He starred in many films in his seventy five year long career.
Photo Credit : Youtube
