Reminiscing Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's throwback family moments with children Sitara and Gautam

1 / 10

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's priceless throwback family moments

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most adorable and well-known couples in the south film industry. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple has indeed major goals. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often shares the most adorable and unseen moments of her children on her Instagram account. Lockdown has led the couple to spend the most amount of quality time with their children. From sharing selfies to unseen throwback photos, Mahesh and Namrata are making the fullest of their quarantine time. Mahesh Babu revealed in an interview that his family is his biggest strength. "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he shared. In an interview to DNA, the Srimanthudu actor has opened up about raising his kids, Gautam and Sitara, with his wife Namrata. Confessing that he's not a strict father, he said that Namrata keeps an eye on him and his kids. He said, "Namrata is the stricter one and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded." Here's taking you down a memory lane with their priceless throwback family moments that set major family goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram