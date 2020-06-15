Advertisement
Reminiscing Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's throwback family moments with children Sitara and Gautam

Here's taking you down a memory lane with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's priceless family moments that set major family goals!
7892 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Mahesh Babu and Namrata's priceless throwback family moments

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are amongst the most adorable and well-known couples in the south film industry. From falling in love on the sets of a film to being married for thirteen years, the couple has indeed major goals. The couple is blessed with two very beautiful children named Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often shares the most adorable and unseen moments of her children on her Instagram account.  Lockdown has led the couple to spend the most amount of quality time with their children. From sharing selfies to unseen throwback photos, Mahesh and Namrata are making the fullest of their quarantine time. Mahesh Babu revealed in an interview that his family is his biggest strength. "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he shared. In an interview to DNA, the Srimanthudu actor has opened up about raising his kids, Gautam and Sitara, with his wife Namrata. Confessing that he's not a strict father, he said that Namrata keeps an eye on him and his kids. He said, "Namrata is the stricter one and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded." Here's taking you down a memory lane with their priceless throwback family moments that set major family goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    We miss Mahesh in the frame

    When the family took a vacation a few years back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The father's favourites

    Namrata rightly captioned this pic as, "The father clingers."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Birthday celebrations together

    When the family celebrated Sitara's third birthday together! This priceless moment is worth cherishing forever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    We miss Sitara in the pic

    We miss their daughter Sitara in this family vacay pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Black and white never goes out of style

    Nothing can be more elegant than memories captured in a black and white frame!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Beach vacations

    Throwback to the time the family took a beach vacation!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The perfect candid click

    When the family was on their way back home after a holiday!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Blurry memories

    The star wife captioned this pic as, "Family time..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Travel diaries

    Such a picture-perfect family!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

