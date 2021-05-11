Sitara Ghattamaneni's PHOTOS with her Tollywood star father Mahesh Babu prove she is a complete daddy’s girl

1 / 6

Sitara Ghattamaneni and Mahesh Babu’s adorable pictures

Namrata and Mahesh Babu are one of the power couples in the South entertainment industry. Fans have always witnessed the pure and genuine love they have for each other. The two met each other on the sets of their movie, Vamsi and love started to brew between them. As they got to know each other better, they became inseparable and knew that they had found “the one”. This celebrity couple has often revealed that they had to wait for several years before getting married to each other to convince their parents for their marriage. Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and are proud parents of Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni. Despite being very busy, Mahesh Babu makes sure to spend time with his family and always keeps them as his first priority. Even though the actor loves both his children equally, here are pictures of Mahesh Babu with his little daughter that will prove Sitara is a complete daddy’s girl. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram