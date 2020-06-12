When Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar gave us glimpses of their family vacations with these THROWBACK photos

1 / 14

Check out these photos of Mahesh Babu's family vacations

Mahesh Babu's social media grid is filled with pictures of the superstar with his family. The actor who is currently enjoying this lockdown with his family in Hyderabad gave us glimpses of his luxe home at Jubilee Hills. Recently his wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a "conjuring" video that was happening in their home! Namrata posted a black-and-white-video in the Instagram video where her daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair in front of her face. The actress used a hazy filter and soft music to give the clip an eerie effect. "Conjuring in the house Voila !! It's only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni," she captioned the video. For over 15 years now, South Megastar Mahesh Babu is married to actor and former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar. The couple are parents to two children: Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is seven, and a 13-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni. Namrata Shirodkar is known to post family photos on her social media regularly. Their daughter recently joined social media and sharing about the same, Namrata shared "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas." Mahesh and Namrata have already been quite supportive of Sitara'sYouTube channel as well in the past. Today we have some beautiful family snaps of the actors on their family trips; Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram