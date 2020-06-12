Advertisement
When Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar gave us glimpses of their family vacations with these THROWBACK photos

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's social media makes us miss our vacation days. Today check out these throwback photos of their family on various trips.
1665 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    Check out these photos of Mahesh Babu's family vacations

    Mahesh Babu's social media grid is filled with pictures of the superstar with his family. The actor who is currently enjoying this lockdown with his family in Hyderabad gave us glimpses of his luxe home at Jubilee Hills. Recently his wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a "conjuring" video that was happening in their home! Namrata posted a black-and-white-video in the Instagram video where her daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair in front of her face. The actress used a hazy filter and soft music to give the clip an eerie effect. "Conjuring in the house Voila !! It's only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni," she captioned the video. For over 15 years now, South Megastar Mahesh Babu is married to actor and former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar. The couple are parents to two children: Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is seven, and a 13-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni. Namrata Shirodkar is known to post family photos on her social media regularly. Their daughter recently joined social media and sharing about the same, Namrata shared "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas." Mahesh and Namrata have already been quite supportive of Sitara'sYouTube channel as well in the past. Today we have some beautiful family snaps of the actors on their family trips; Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    A cute little throwback

    How cute is Sitara looking in this pic? Check out Gautham's expressions in the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Post touristing session

    A happy sight seeing day for the fam it seems.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Hitting the ocean

    Another sweet little throwback photo of the family enjoying the sun at a beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Sunkissed memories with the best

    The family opts for twinning outfits as they pose for a beautiful picture here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Trying different cuisines

    Mahesh clicks a selfie as the family sits down to indulge in culinary delights.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Creating memories

    We love all the smiling faces in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    All set to indulge in goodies

    Sitara's excited expression is winning our hearts in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Christmas time with the best

    The family poses near a beautiful Christmas tree as they enjoy the holiday spirit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Jet Set Go

    All prepped up for the next vacation!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    The cool gang of family

    Mahesh Babu with his son at Doha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    How cute is this?

    A sweet little Sitara with her family. We love her confused expressions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Following millennial footsteps

    Gautham and Mahesh surely have their fashion on point as son and father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Selfie game on point

    Never missing that good selfie with the family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

