Mahesh Bhatt Birthday Special: Best directorials of the filmmaker that viewers can enjoy any time

Mahesh Bhatt, born on September 20, 1948, is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He is one of Hindi cinema’s finest producers, directors and screenwriters. He is the father of Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, and has often expressed that he is extremely proud of his children. Mahesh Bhatt is considered amongst the most influential filmmakers. Today, as Mahesh Bhatt turns a year older, here are his best directed movies that the audience can watch at any time of the day. Read ahead to know more.
Saaransh is a family drama movie, starring Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Soni Razdan, and Suhas Bhalekar, contributing equally to the success of the movie.
Aashiqui is a musical romantic drama movie, starring Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal and Deepak Tijori. The movie is considered as a Bollywood classic.
Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin is a romantic comedy drama and stars Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan as the lead characters.
Sadak, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Bhatt as the lead characters, received a lot of praise and went ahead to become a huge commercial success.
Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan is one of the best multi-starrer movies of its time with Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Anand and Chunky Panday as the lead characters.