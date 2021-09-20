From Sonali Patil to Akshat Waghmare: Entire Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s participants list

1 / 16

Participants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is the Marathi version of India’s most watched reality series, Bigg Boss. The series is originally adapted from the Dutch show, Big Brother, whose concept is to put celebrities from different fields of work, inside one house together under surveillance for three months. Bigg Boss Marathi’s first season aired on April 15, 2018 with Mahesh Manjrekar as the host of the series. The season went ahead to become a hit among the viewers, following the second season, which became an even bigger success. The awaited third season of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered on September 19, 2021, keeping all the Marathi fans glued to their seats. Here is the list of contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 that will set the world of Marathi television on fire. Read ahead to know more.

