From Sonali Patil to Akshat Waghmare: Entire Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s participants list

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is the Marathi version of India’s most watched reality series, Bigg Boss. The series is originally adapted from the Dutch show, Big Brother, whose concept is to put celebrities from different fields of work, inside one house together under surveillance for three months. Bigg Boss Marathi’s first season aired on April 15, 2018 with Mahesh Manjrekar as the host of the series. The season went ahead to become a hit among the viewers, following the second season, which became an even bigger success. The awaited third season of Bigg Boss Marathi premiered on September 19, 2021, keeping all the Marathi fans glued to their seats. Here is the list of contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 that will set the world of Marathi television on fire. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Utkarsh Shinde is the eldest son of legendary singer Anand Shinde; he is a singer and doctor by profession.
Social activist Trupti Desai entered Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as a contestant.
The Dakkancha Raja Jyotiba actor has entered the game show.
The popular actor entered Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as a surprise contestant.
Shivleela Patil is another contestant inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house, who is a Kirtankar by profession.
Vikas Patil, who rose to fame with Bayko Ashi Havi, entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.
The Marathi television industry’s loved entertainer, Gayatri Datar has participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.
Akshay Waghmare is a very popular personality in the Marathi entertainment industry and fans are excited to watch him play the game.
Santosh Chaudhari is a playback singer, who surprised the audience with his name on the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants’ list.
The popular Marathi television name, Meenal Shah is a participant in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.
Actor Sneha Wagh has left fans stunned with her entry in the game show.
Rising to fame with Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla and Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Mira Jagganath has now grabbed eyeballs with her participation in the reality series.
Popular actor, Surekha Kudachi has participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.
Sonali Patil is a popular name amongst the Marathi entertainment industry, who has been upping her game by participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.
Jay Dudhane is an emerging actor in the Marathi industry, who has left fans awestruck with his entry in the reality show.