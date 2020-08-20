Tara Jay Bhanushali pictures with her mother Mahhi Vij show she is the apple of her eye

1 / 10

A look at Tara Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's adorable photos together

Hands down there is nothing more beautiful than the role of a mother. Mahhi Vij is on cloud nine ever since the birth of her and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara. Many do not know this but Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali adopted their caretaker's kids, Rajveer and Khushi and are not new to the concept of parenthood. The two were blessed with their own biological daughter on 3rd August 2019 whom they lovingly named as Tara Jay Bhanushali. The couple got married in the year 2010. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali spent quality time with their 3 kids and have been seen celebrating all festivals or occasions in full-swing. Often than ever, Mahhi engages her audience with fun larks with her kids, flaunting cute baby antics, the garb in festival suited the mood, photoshoots or simply share priceless moments with Tara. The apple of her eye recently turned a year old and each day she just gets cuter and more adorable. Tara looked like an absolute delight in a pink ruffled frock, where the theme of the party was shades of pink itself. There has been no stopping in sharing snippets of her life with her angel ever since the actress turned into ‘momma bear’. The 1-year-old shares a huge amount of fan following on her social media account which is managed by their parents. Let’s have a glimpse at Mahhi Vij’s pictures with the piece of her heart Tara Jay Bhanushali.

Photo Credit : Instagram