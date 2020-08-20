/
/
/
Tara Jay Bhanushali pictures with her mother Mahhi Vij show she is the apple of her eye
Tara Jay Bhanushali pictures with her mother Mahhi Vij show she is the apple of her eye
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara has become quite popular on social media and is winning hearts with her infectious smile and sparkling eyes. Looks at her precious moments with mother Mahhi Vij.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
7878 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 20, 2020 04:13 pm
1 / 10
A look at Tara Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's adorable photos together
Hands down there is nothing more beautiful than the role of a mother. Mahhi Vij is on cloud nine ever since the birth of her and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara. Many do not know this but Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali adopted their caretaker's kids, Rajveer and Khushi and are not new to the concept of parenthood. The two were blessed with their own biological daughter on 3rd August 2019 whom they lovingly named as Tara Jay Bhanushali. The couple got married in the year 2010. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali spent quality time with their 3 kids and have been seen celebrating all festivals or occasions in full-swing. Often than ever, Mahhi engages her audience with fun larks with her kids, flaunting cute baby antics, the garb in festival suited the mood, photoshoots or simply share priceless moments with Tara. The apple of her eye recently turned a year old and each day she just gets cuter and more adorable. Tara looked like an absolute delight in a pink ruffled frock, where the theme of the party was shades of pink itself. There has been no stopping in sharing snippets of her life with her angel ever since the actress turned into ‘momma bear’. The 1-year-old shares a huge amount of fan following on her social media account which is managed by their parents. Let’s have a glimpse at Mahhi Vij’s pictures with the piece of her heart Tara Jay Bhanushali.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
The first hold
Minutes after Tara like a bright shining star entered Mahhi’s life, the mother couldn’t resist but capture the priceless moment.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Pampered by choice
This picture is a proof of Mahhi Vij pampering her little munchkin.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Heart-melting
If Tara’s gleamy eyes and her mother’s tender kisses did not melt your heart, we do not know what will!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Love at every time I look at you
Tara and Mahhi looking at each other is a moment of them sharing love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Safe haven
Tara in the picture sitting on her mom already knows her best spot in the world.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
The dressed-up princess
Mahhi makes sure her little princess is dolled up in pretty outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Nappy Nappy time
Rolled up in mom’s arm, Tara is the happiest on top of her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Fun in the sun
The pair twinning in white glow with happiness and love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Mother’s love
Mahhi kisses her baby who is barely able to open her eyes.
Photo Credit : Instagram