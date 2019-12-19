Home
Mahie Gill Birthday Special: Check out the multi talented star's interesting and UNKNOWN facts

Happy Birthday Mahie Gill: Mahie Gill turns a year older today. She is popularly known for her work in Bollywood films such as Dev D, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, and more. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of these interesting and unknown facts about her.
15566 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 04:29 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Interesting things to know about Gill

    Interesting things to know about Gill

    Mahie Gill is one of the underrated actresses of Bollywood. The Dev D actress turns a year older today. She is popularly known for her work in Bollywood films such as Dev D, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Paan Singh Tomar, Dabangg, Zanjeer, Gang of Ghosts and more. A few weeks ago, she was in the news due to her personal life. For the uninitiated, Gill revealed that she's a mother. In an interview with NavBharat Times, Gill revealed that she has a daughter named Veronica. She also mentioned that she is not married but has a boyfriend and resides in Goa. Calling marriage a personal choice, Gill said, "What to do by getting married? What is the need for marriage? It all depends on their own thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage." She further mentioned that she's proud to be the mother of a daughter. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of these interesting and unknown facts about her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Rimpy Gill

    The actress' real name is Rimpy Kaur Gill.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Punjabi films

    Before Bollywood, Gill started her career with Punjabi films. She got her first break with the Punjabi based Bollywood film Hawayein. She's a big name in the Punjabi industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Bollywood debut

    She earned immense recognition for the portrayal of Paro in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D. Reportedly, Kashyap saw her at a party and then instantly finalized her to play the character of Paro. If you've watched the movie then you'd agree that she absolutely nailed it.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster

    After doing a couple of Bollywood films, Gill starred opposite Jimmy Sheirgill and Randeep Hooda in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. The movie earned her a nomination at the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Post that, she did a couple of films.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Item number

    Gill did her first ever item number in Tigmanshu Dhulia's film Bullett Raja.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Loves cooking

    The Dev D actress loves cooking a lot. She is a hardcore non-vegetarian.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Travel freak

    Travel freak

    The actress once revealed that she loves long drives and travels a lot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Mahie Gill Birthday, Mahie Gill Interesting Facts

    Personal life

    Gill has a daughter named Veronica. She is happily unmarried and lives with her boyfriend and daughter in Goa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

