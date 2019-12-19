Mahie Gill Birthday Special: Check out the multi talented star's interesting and UNKNOWN facts

1 / 9

Interesting things to know about Gill

Mahie Gill is one of the underrated actresses of Bollywood. The Dev D actress turns a year older today. She is popularly known for her work in Bollywood films such as Dev D, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Paan Singh Tomar, Dabangg, Zanjeer, Gang of Ghosts and more. A few weeks ago, she was in the news due to her personal life. For the uninitiated, Gill revealed that she's a mother. In an interview with NavBharat Times, Gill revealed that she has a daughter named Veronica. She also mentioned that she is not married but has a boyfriend and resides in Goa. Calling marriage a personal choice, Gill said, "What to do by getting married? What is the need for marriage? It all depends on their own thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage." She further mentioned that she's proud to be the mother of a daughter. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of these interesting and unknown facts about her.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani