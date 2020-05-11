Arjun Rampal's elder daughter Mahikaa is one gorgeous lady; Check out the aspiring actress' PHOTOS

1 / 8

Mahikaa Rampal's GORGEOUS photos

Former couple Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are parents to two beautiful girls, Mahikaa and Myra. They met during their modelling days. After dating for some time, the couple got married in 1998 and were together for around twenty-one years. The couple embraced parenthood in January 2002 when their elder daughter Mahikaa was born. Mahikaa recently turned 18 and the parents took to Instagram to share the most endearing wishes for their daughter. Unlike other star kids of B-town, the couple has always managed to keep Mahika and Myra away from the limelight. Speaking about it, Arjun revealed in an interview, "We weren’t comfortable with the children being in the limelight. We always felt that they should grow up like children. Both of them are very shy, and I think we did the right thing.” Following the footsteps of her father, Mahikaa is an aspiring actress and not very coy about it. Arjun is the perfect supportive father. “She’s very good at the theatre, she does that in school and has got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We have decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works,” says Arjun. We definitely cannot wait to see the star kid on the big-screen and are awaiting her debut! Check out Mahikaa's most amazing pics which prove she is truly a star is rising.

Photo Credit : Instagram