Arjun Rampal's elder daughter Mahikaa is one gorgeous lady; Check out the aspiring actress' PHOTOS

Arjun Rampal and ex-wife Mehr Jesia are blessed with two beautiful daughters Mahikaa and Myra. Here are Mahikaa's amazing pics which prove she can give the divas a run for their money!
    Mahikaa Rampal's GORGEOUS photos

    Former couple Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are parents to two beautiful girls, Mahikaa and Myra. They met during their modelling days. After dating for some time, the couple got married in 1998 and were together for around twenty-one years. The couple embraced parenthood in January 2002 when their elder daughter Mahikaa was born. Mahikaa recently turned 18 and the parents took to Instagram to share the most endearing wishes for their daughter. Unlike other star kids of B-town, the couple has always managed to keep Mahika and Myra away from the limelight. Speaking about it, Arjun revealed in an interview, "We weren’t comfortable with the children being in the limelight. We always felt that they should grow up like children. Both of them are very shy, and I think we did the right thing.” Following the footsteps of her father, Mahikaa is an aspiring actress and not very coy about it. Arjun is the perfect supportive father. “She’s very good at the theatre, she does that in school and has got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We have decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works,” says Arjun. We definitely cannot wait to see the star kid on the big-screen and are awaiting her debut! Check out Mahikaa's most amazing pics which prove she is truly a star is rising.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous and how!

    Arjun Rampal shared this pic on his daughter's birthday with the sweetest wish ever. He captioned it as, "She’s an extension of me, my pride, my love, my joy. Happy happy birthday my darling, love you beyond everything."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beauty personified

    We are truly in love with the star kid's sun-kissed photo that is truly hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Blessed with natural beauty

    Arjun Rampal's elder daughter is blessed with natural beauty and this sans makeup look is worth all your attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Major throwback

    Mahikaa is truly a stunner and there's no denying that!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Zero makeup selfie

    Mahikaa truly has the most flawless and gorgeous skin ever! She glows in this perfect selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Proud parents

    Mehr shared her happiness of Mahikaa getting into her desired universities with this beautiful pic. She captioned it as, "U make us so so proud. Mahikaa has gotten into every university she applied for. the world is your oyster my Jaan. gratitude."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful as ever

    Throwback to Mahikaa's beautiful appearance at her first-ever school ball party!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

