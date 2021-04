1 / 8

Mahima Chaudhry and daughter Ariana Mukherji’s adorable pictures

Mahima Chaudhry is a well-known actor, who has starred in Bollywood films. She made her debut with Subhash Ghai’s drama, Pardes in 1997. She was cast to play the lead character opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actor then went ahead to appear in other commercially successful movies like Daag, Lajja and Dil Kya Kare for which she highly praised. Mahima Chaudhry stays true to her roots and is a complete family woman. She had tied the knot with businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006, with whom she has an adorable daughter Ariana Mukherji. The couple separated after few years of marriage. The actor has been an inspiration for single mothers. Mahima has never let any thing bad influence her daughter. Here are pictures of Mahima Chaudhry and Ariana Mukherji that prove the mother-daughter duo share a great bond. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mahima Chaudhry Instagram