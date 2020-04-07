6 Times Mahira Sharma looked breathtaking in black outfits; Check out her PHOTOS

1 / 7

Mahira Sharma's stunning looks in black outfits

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma created a lot of buzz when she was part of the show. Her bond with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra was talk of the town for several reasons. Post Bigg Boss, Paras and Mahira starred together in a music video title Baarish. The duo's chemistry in the song won millions of hearts. For a few days, speculations were rife that Paras and Mahira will be starring in a movie together. There was no confirmation earlier but Paras and Mahira have now finally addressed it. The duo revealed that they got an offer for a Punjabi movie and have already given a nod for it. Confirming the news, Sharma said that she's excited to work with Paras as she feels comfortable around him. Paras and Mahira, also known as Pahira by their fans are super excited to work again with each other. Post Bigg Boss, Mahira's fan following has increased. The stunning diva keeps sharing her beautiful photos on Instagram. The actress is one stylish diva and her social media posts are proof of the same. Today, we bring you 6 photos of the actress in black outfits. The same will leave you convinced that she's one hell of a stunner.

