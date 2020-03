1 / 8

Mahira Sharma's STUNNING beauty looks

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has been one of the most popular and loved contestants from the show. She often gained attention due to many reasons and made headlines. Mahira Sharma is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the industry. She is very well known for her role in Naagin 3. The actress is also widely appreciated for portraying the role of Misha Oberoi in the show Bepanah Pyaarr. Mahira was recently seen in a beautiful music video titled Baarish along with Bigg Boss fellow contestant Paras Chhabra. The song received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. The actress is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the most blissful pictures ever. From her no makeup looks to some of the most glam looks, she is one hell of a stunner. On that note, check out some of her beauty looks which will definitely leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Instagram