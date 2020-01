1 / 6

Mahira Sharma biggest fights inside Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has not failed to stir controversies every now and then. The reality show has managed to reach the top spot in terms of TRP due to the contrasting personalities and controversies inside the house. Now a recent fight between Mahira and Rashami is grabbing headlines. The argument starts between Rashami and Mahira over duties with everyone having different opinions. Sidharth tries to explain things to her but the arguments don't stop. The nomination task then comes to an end, and everyone in the house is nominated this week apart from Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Mahira talks to Shefali and tries to clear her side after a fight with Rashami. This is not the first time that Mahira made way to the headlines due to her fights. Today have a look at these top fights inside the house when Mahira Sharma made headlines.

Photo Credit : Colors TV