/
/
/
Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma: From Dadasaheb Phalke Award to fights with Asim Riaz, 5 times she made headlines
Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma: From Dadasaheb Phalke Award to fights with Asim Riaz, 5 times she made headlines
Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma has been one of the most popular and loved contestants from the show. She often gained attention due to many reasons and made headlines. Check out some of her major controversies that grabbed the limelight.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2679 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 26, 2020 03:39 pm
1 / 6
Shocking CONTROVERSIES of Mahira Sharma
Mahira Sharma is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the industry. She is very well known for her role in Naagin 3. The actress is also widely appreciated for portraying the role of Misha Oberoi in the show Bepanah Pyaarr. She became the talk of the town during her Bigg Boss days due to many reasons such as her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra and her controversial fights with Rashami Desai and the winner Sidharth Shukla. For the uninitiated, Mahira also played a brief guest appearance on the very popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali Mehta's sister. However, Mahira's major moment of limelight was her gorgeous appearance in Jass Manak's track Lehanga in which she made heads turn with her stunning beauty. Read on to find out about the times she made major headlines with her controversies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Dadasaheb Phalke Award controversy
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards are the most prestigious awards in the nation. Recently, Mahira Sharma posted a certificate on her social media showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being “The Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13.” However, the DPIFF committee later issued a statement denying any such news and claimed it false. With the regards to the same, Mahira also posted a clarification statement on her social media asking the committee to look into the matter.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Proximity with Paras Chhabra
Mahira Sharma's growing proximity with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra on Big Boss 13 made headlines. In a statement issued by Paras, he mentioned that the only person on his speed dial apart his mother and manager was Mahira Sharma.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Relationship with Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma and Mahira Sharma were co-stars in Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. The two were often linked up and they always denied any such reports. Speaking about the same, Abhishek Sharma said in an interview, "We were just good friends. Mahira and I have worked in a show called Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan and at that time we were pretty close to each other. Not just her, but I was close to other actors as well."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Fights with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz
In one of the episodes of the show, Asim and Mahira get into a fight over the rationing duty. Sidharth Shukla came in support of the former and asked Mahira to let him take over the rationing duty. However, Mahira went against it and said "I don't want to see Asim in the rationing duty."
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
The fight with Shefali Zariwala
In a heated argument during a task, Shefali called Mahira ugly and passed comment on her lips. This later continued their enmity and during a luxury budget task, the two pushed each other.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment