Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra aka PaHira's endearing PHOTOS will leave you excited for Hashtag Love Soniyea
Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were the talk of the town for their chemistry in the house. As their new music video titled Hashtag Love Soniyea is soon to be released, check out their priceless moments in these photos that will leave you excited for their chemistry!
Mahira and Paras' photos deserve all your attention
Bigg Boss 13 had indeed been a rollercoaster journey as it was full of ups and downs. The season witnessed love, drama, romance, fights, tantrums and much more. The contestants this season bagged limelight for various reasons and also rose to fame. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair. Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira. The couple dropped an amazing romantic track titled Baarish back in March which received a great response from the fans. If you thought that was all for 'Pahira', you're wrong. The couple is back with a new track titled Hashtag Love Soniyea. Last week, a teaser (more like a motion poster) of the Hashtag Love Soniyea was released. Both Paras and Mahira shared it on their personal Instagram handles, and it has left PaHira fans asking for more. In the short clip, we can see Paras turning into a chef for Mahira. Yes, the handsome hunk has donned the chef's hat to woo Mahira and win her heart. He cooks a piping-hot and delicious dish for the beautiful actress, leaving her shocked and equally surprised. As we await the track's release, here's looking at the couple's adorable photos that will leave you excited for the song!
Selfie goals
'PaHira' click the perfect selfie.
Picture perfect
Paras captioned this photo as, "Pyaar+Dosti = Serenity"
Be with the one who makes you feel safe
We love this pic!
Throwback moments
Behind the scenes from the couple's Baarish song shoot.
Absolute cuties
They are truly the epitome of cuteness!
Love this pic!
We cannot wait to witness their alluring chemistry in Hashtag Love Soniyea!
