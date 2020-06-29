Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra aka PaHira's endearing PHOTOS will leave you excited for Hashtag Love Soniyea   

1 / 7

Mahira and Paras' photos deserve all your attention

Bigg Boss 13 had indeed been a rollercoaster journey as it was full of ups and downs. The season witnessed love, drama, romance, fights, tantrums and much more. The contestants this season bagged limelight for various reasons and also rose to fame. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair. Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira. The couple dropped an amazing romantic track titled Baarish back in March which received a great response from the fans. If you thought that was all for 'Pahira', you're wrong. The couple is back with a new track titled Hashtag Love Soniyea. Last week, a teaser (more like a motion poster) of the Hashtag Love Soniyea was released. Both Paras and Mahira shared it on their personal Instagram handles, and it has left PaHira fans asking for more. In the short clip, we can see Paras turning into a chef for Mahira. Yes, the handsome hunk has donned the chef's hat to woo Mahira and win her heart. He cooks a piping-hot and delicious dish for the beautiful actress, leaving her shocked and equally surprised. As we await the track's release, here's looking at the couple's adorable photos that will leave you excited for the song!

Photo Credit : Instagram