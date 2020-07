1 / 8

A look at Mahira Sharma's splendid selfies

Mahira Sharma garnered an exponential fan base following her stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 13. However, many considered her to be a weakling but the surprisingly confident lady managed to get a long way on the show, and finally got evicted only a few days before the finale. The 22-year-old celebrity was the youngest contestant of the season. Eventually, Sharma forged a ‘close friendship’ with Paras Chhabra which became the talk of the town, leading to a great deal of confusion and controversies between Paras Chhabra’s then alleged girlfriend. Whatever said and done, ‘PaHira’ as their fans call them, continued their friendship even after the show. In spite of not winning the show, Mahira still goes on to win millions of hearts across the nation along with her pairing with Paras Chhabra. The duo has been widely adored. Recently, Mahira Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport following the ‘new normal’ norms as she posed with a mask and gloves on. The stunning diva keeps sharing her beautiful photos on Instagram. Her music video ‘Hosh’ will be released tomorrow. Latest works of her include two music videos with Paras Chhabra, Hashtag love Soniyea and Baarish, respectively. The actress’ Instagram feed is filled with stylish avatars of her and these selfies stay true to it.

Photo Credit : Instagram