Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Baarish track drops; Here are their THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 ex contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were the talk of the town for their chemistry in the house. As their new music video titled Baarish released, check out their throwback moments from Bigg Boss 13 which are too adorable for words.
    Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13

    Bigg Boss 13 had indeed been a rollercoaster journey as it was full of ups and downs. The season witnessed love, drama, romance, fights, tantrums and much more. The contestants this season bagged limelight for various reasons and also rose to fame. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair. Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira. The couple is recently seen in a new music video titled Baarish, which is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The music for the same is composed and written by Tony Kakkar. The video has released on the internet and is receiving an overwhelming response as it garnered beyond 4 million views in less than 24 hours. On that note, check out their throwback moments from inside the house which are truly beyond adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Twinning in yellow

    Throwback to the time they twinned in yellow and looked absolutely adorable.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Cannot take their eyes off each other

    The rumoured couple was too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Serendipity

    Paras and Mahira snapped spending some quality time.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Fun and teases

    This is such an adorable candid as Paras teases Mahira.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Smitten and how

    Paras and Mahira look too endearing here.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

    Keeping the love in a photograph

    The couple looks engrossed in each other's company as they look into each other's eyes.

    Photo Credit : Colors TV

