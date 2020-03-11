/
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Baarish track drops; Here are their THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 ex contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were the talk of the town for their chemistry in the house. As their new music video titled Baarish released, check out their throwback moments from Bigg Boss 13 which are too adorable for words.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1231 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 11, 2020 04:56 pm
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 had indeed been a rollercoaster journey as it was full of ups and downs. The season witnessed love, drama, romance, fights, tantrums and much more. The contestants this season bagged limelight for various reasons and also rose to fame. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair. Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira. The couple is recently seen in a new music video titled Baarish, which is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The music for the same is composed and written by Tony Kakkar. The video has released on the internet and is receiving an overwhelming response as it garnered beyond 4 million views in less than 24 hours. On that note, check out their throwback moments from inside the house which are truly beyond adorable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Twinning in yellow
Throwback to the time they twinned in yellow and looked absolutely adorable.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Cannot take their eyes off each other
The rumoured couple was too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Serendipity
Paras and Mahira snapped spending some quality time.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Fun and teases
This is such an adorable candid as Paras teases Mahira.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Smitten and how
Paras and Mahira look too endearing here.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Keeping the love in a photograph
The couple looks engrossed in each other's company as they look into each other's eyes.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
