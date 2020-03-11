Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Baarish track drops; Here are their THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13

1 / 7

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 had indeed been a rollercoaster journey as it was full of ups and downs. The season witnessed love, drama, romance, fights, tantrums and much more. The contestants this season bagged limelight for various reasons and also rose to fame. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair. Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira. The couple is recently seen in a new music video titled Baarish, which is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The music for the same is composed and written by Tony Kakkar. The video has released on the internet and is receiving an overwhelming response as it garnered beyond 4 million views in less than 24 hours. On that note, check out their throwback moments from inside the house which are truly beyond adorable.

Photo Credit : Instagram