Maisie Williams Birthday: 6 versatile looks from the Game of Thrones actress that prove she has ICONIC style

Maisie Williams turns 25! The English actress is famously known for her debut character Arya Stark in HBO's epic blockbuster Game of Thrones. Williams was lauded for her portrayal of the character and was even nominated for two Emmy Awards for her exceptional performance. She started her acting career, as a small girl of 12 with the largest ensemble cast of the time, the GOT fam. The character and Williams soon received global recognition as the show's popularity rose to newer heights. Williams is not only an actress but also an internet entrepreneur, in 2019 the actress co-launched the social media platform, Daisie, for upcoming artists and creators. Besides being an actress and entrepreneur, she also is a fashion icon. Williams often surprises her fans and the industry with her versatile fashion sense. Scroll down further to sift through some of the best looks by Maisie Williams yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actress turned all heads when she walked up the stairs at the 2021 Met Gala with her sustainable gothic look. Williams explained in an interview that her inspiration for the no-brow all-black ensemble came from the timeless movie The Matrix.
Williams showed up at the 2019 Game of Thrones season 8 screening in Belfast, Northern Ireland as an armed fairy. Her pastel ankle-length dress channelled the vibe of a battle armour with the utmost elegance as the intricate beading on the dress elevated the look to perfection. Matching her pink pastel dress was her pink hair which was a cherry on top of the cake.
The Arya avatar donned on a classic yet comfy look for the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. Williams opted for a rather simple look with a short sweater on top of a white shirt with neutral wide-legged pants, tying it all up with her blond hair and must-wear peach mask.
At the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2021, Williams wore this absolutely gorgeous floor-hugging gown with detailed work on the skirt. The low neckline of the fit went with the black simplicity of the bodice, giving Williams an overall classy look.
Walking down the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015, Williams let her inner barbie fly as she sported her cutest red carpet look ever. Wearing a baby pink off-shoulder midi with somewhat of a snakeskin texture, the actress topped the dress with her extravagant poofy heels.
At the 2020 Paris Fashion Week, Williams picked this denim number as she attended the Givenchy show. The actress kept her makeup minimal accompanied by a bold eye to go with her chic look. The puffed-up sleeves of the dress complimented the length of it and when worn by Williams it looked nothing but stellar.
