1 / 6

Reasons why Devi is super relatable

Mindy Kaling's new web show Never Have I Ever is exactly about the things a teenager has never done and her Wishlist. Kaling's show comprises of a supremely talented cast of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi's mother Nalini, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor. It is one of the most relatable shows ever and the ending keeps you longing for more. The plot revolves around the complicated lives of an Indian-American school girl teenager Devi and her daily issues with life. From the thought of losing her virginity, relationships, complications with her best friends to being a different cultural girl growing up in America. Devi is always on the top of her academic game just like any other TamBrahm student. She goes through a later of ups and downs in her life and it ends up being messy for a while like any other teenager's life. While she is dealing with issues with her crush, she is also facing complications in her friendships. On the other hand, Devi goes back to a strong family at home that comprises of her mother and cousin Kamala. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's character Devi is extremely relatable for every teenager out there and here are the reasons.

Photo Credit : Netflix