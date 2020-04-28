Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever's protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one gorgeous lady; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's STUNNING photos

NEVER HAVE I EVER. There is no limit to the number of times people think of this is their lives. Be it drinking for the first time, going to a party, attending college or having a night out with friends. From the simplest of things to the most complicated ones, everyone has a list of things they never did and would love to explore more about. However, while some take the risk of listening to their hearts and ticking out everything on their bucket list, some just analyse things a hundred times before taking a step. Mindy Kaling's new web show Never Have I Ever is exactly about the things a teenager has never done and her Wishlist. Kaling's show comprises of a supremely talented cast of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi's mother Nalini, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor. The show revolves around the complicated lives of an Indian-American school girl teenager Devi and her daily issues with life. From the thought of losing her virginity, relationships, complications with her best friends to being a different cultural girl growing up in America. Devi is always on the top of her academic game just like any other TamBrahm student. Numerous shows display the stereotypes around Indians and Never Have I Ever has portrayed them in the most accurate ways possible. From being banished to having the 'no-boyfriend' rule, marriage outside the community is a taboo to pointing out that 'smacking' your child was acceptable in India, it reflects on the most common norms about the cultures. With several pop culture references to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Big Bang Theory, Riverdale and the K-Pop band, it is one of the coolest shows on the internet and worth checking out. The show's protagonist and lead character aka Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is extremely beautiful and her social media feed photos are worth checking out! Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram