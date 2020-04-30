X
Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever's star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi's UNKNOWN facts; Check it out

Never Have I Ever's star protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. From her acting abilities to comedic skills, everything is being applauded, and why not? She is a brilliant performer. Check out her interesting facts.
8833 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 02:50 pm
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi's interesting facts

    Apart from Money Heist, if there's one show that has been creating a lot of buzz lately then it is Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. The new teen-drama show has been making headlines for various reasons. For the uninitiated, Never Have I Ever shows the complicated life of a first generation Indian-American Teenager 'Devi', played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Never Have I Ever also stars Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi's mother, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola and Ramona Young as Eleanor. The show's protagonist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. Her performance is being loved by the masses. From her acting abilities to comedic skills, everything is being applauded. She is a brilliant performer. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is one gorgeous actress and definitely a star in the making. If you've watched Never Have I Ever and instantly became a fan of Maitreyi, then this article is for you. Here are some interesting and unknown facts about Maitreyi.

    Is she a canadian?

    The stunning actress who made everyone fall in love with her acting is Canadian. She was born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario. She is currently 18 years old.

    Education

    She graduated from Meadowvale Secondary School and began acting in school plays in Grade ten.

    She can play piano

    In an interview with Just Jared, Maitreyi revealed that she can play the piano and sing as well.

    Dog lover

    She is a dog lover.

    Favourite TV show

    When asked about her favourite TV show, she told Just Jared, it's The Office.

    Her favourite superhero

    She is a big fan of Deadpool.

    Childhood dream job

    When asked about her childhood dream job, she said it's Animator. "I love to draw and create characters and I still do now."

    How was she discovered?

    The young lady was discovered after her best friend told her that Mindy Kaling was holding an open call for a South Asian teen actress to play the lead in her new Netflix series. Maitreyi beat over 15, 000 applicants before she was cast as the main lead in Never Have I Ever.

