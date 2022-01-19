5 Most expensive divorces of Bollywood

Ending a marriage can be heartbreaking but in Bollywood, it breaks the bank balance as well. In a world of glamour, glitz and money, the rich often end up paying hefty amounts in alimony and that is not all, there is even giving up houses, paying for the education of children and buying bonds. Divorces of Bollywood celebrities never fail to grab public attention. Here's a look at some of the divorces that proved to be too expensive.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh made headlines due to their age difference when they got married in 1991. After 13 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was asked to provide Rs. 5 crore as alimony to his wife. He also told that he will also be paying Rs 1 lakh every month until his son turns 18.
Hrithik and Sussanne gave everyone a shock when they announced their separation. The couple was married for 14 years and are parents of two sons. According to the reports Sussanne demanded Rs 400 crore as alimony and it was settled at Rs 380 crore.
The married life of Karishma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur had encountered problems since the start. The couple filed for divorce in the year 2014 and were legally separated in 2016. Reportedly, Karishma received Sunjay's Khar house, and Rs 14 crore bonds in the name of kids which amount to Rs 10 lakh interest per month.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's separation came as a shock to many. The two got separated with mutual consent and ended their 17 years of marriage. According to the reports, Malaika demanded a heavy amount as an alimony.
Farhan and Adhuna ended their 16 years of marriage in 2016. The actor paid a one-time alimony to Adhuna, which is undisclosed. Adhuna also retained their family residence Vipassana after their separation.
