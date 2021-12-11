5 Photos of Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan that prove they are the coolest mother-son duo

1 / 6

Malaika Arora’s alluring moments with Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are one of the coolest mother-son duos in B-town, and whenever the photos of these two surface online, fans love it. Malaika is often seen sharing a glimpse of her cute moments with her son on social media. Recently, Malaika Arora was in all smiles as her son Arhaan is back in Mumbai. She received him at the Mumbai airport with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Friday. At present, Arhaan Khan is studying abroad and has come back for his winter break. On this note, here's a look at 5 adorable photos of Malaika Arora with Arhaan Khan that prove they are the coolest mother-son duo.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram