5 Photos of Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan that prove they are the coolest mother-son duo

Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST   |  6.4K
   
    Malaika Arora’s alluring moments with Arhaan Khan

    Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are one of the coolest mother-son duos in B-town, and whenever the photos of these two surface online, fans love it. Malaika is often seen sharing a glimpse of her cute moments with her son on social media. Recently, Malaika Arora was in all smiles as her son Arhaan is back in Mumbai. She received him at the Mumbai airport with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Friday. At present, Arhaan Khan is studying abroad and has come back for his winter break. On this note, here's a look at 5 adorable photos of Malaika Arora with Arhaan Khan that prove they are the coolest mother-son duo.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Malaika’s happy moment with Arhaan

    Malaika made many hearts flutter with this adorable throwback picture of her with her son Arhaan when he was a baby.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Some major mom-son goals

    This childhood picture of Arhaan Khan in the pool with mommy Malaika is too cute to miss.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Cuteness overloaded

    Sharing a cute picture with her son Arhaan and her pet dog Casper, Malaika captioned the post saying "All mine" followed by heart emoticons. In the click, the actress can be seen sitting on a couch along with Arhaan and her pet.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Too cute to handle

    Malaika Arora and Arhaan adore their pet Casper. This trio looks cute together in this priceless picture.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Perfect throwback treat

    Malaika Arora is often seen sharing throwback pictures with her son on social media and this picture is the perfect throwback treat for their fans.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram