5 Photos of Malaika Arora giving us major fitness goals

Malaika Arora's fitness secret

Malaika Arora needs no introduction in Bollywood. Her flawless beauty and fitness helped her to establish herself as a diva in the glamourous world of B-town. The way she maintains herself is a commendable thing in itself. This gorgeous diva loves to flaunt her physique and is pretty much active on Instagram, often shelling out serious fitness goals with her followers. Just looking at a few glimpses of her everyday workout will motivate you to hit the gym right away. Whether she is jogging or working out in the gym, the star always keeps her fashion style on point. Here's a look at some of the sizzling pictures of Malaika Arora that serves as a perfect fitness inspiration.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram