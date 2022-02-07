5 Photos of Malaika Arora giving us major fitness goals

Malaika Arora needs no introduction in Bollywood. Her flawless beauty and fitness helped her to establish herself as a diva in the glamourous world of B-town. The way she maintains herself is a commendable thing in itself. This gorgeous diva loves to flaunt her physique and is pretty much active on Instagram, often shelling out serious fitness goals with her followers. Just looking at a few glimpses of her everyday workout will motivate you to hit the gym right away. Whether she is jogging or working out in the gym, the star always keeps her fashion style on point. Here's a look at some of the sizzling pictures of Malaika Arora that serves as a perfect fitness inspiration.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram
While being a fitness enthusiast, the diva always keeps her workout routine on point and never misses a chance to shower her fans with some core yoga positions.
The way Malaika has maintained herself and works out regularly makes people fail to guess her right age. No one can tell that she is a mother of an 18-year-old son.
The kind of body Malaika has maintained can easily make any woman jealous of her. The spirit through which she grinds herself in the gym motivates others to hit the gym.
Malaika is one who constantly inspires her social media followers, through her fitness regime. The star is popular for the bold statements she makes with her startling fashion looks.
The picture of the star working out to boost her core strength and muscles is certainly going to make you sweat it out in a gym.