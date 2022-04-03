5 PICS to sum up Malaika Arora's gorgeous fashion from her USA diaries

Malaika Arora is one of the most known names in Bollywood. The 48-year-old actress always turns heads whenever she leaves her house. Malaika maintains her fashion game on point from the airport to the gym to the party, and there's no doubting that the cameras adore her. She is gorgeous and she knows it. The actress is always the centre of attention, be it her gorgeous posts where she expresses her exquisite fashion sense or with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The beautiful couple never shy away from posting mushy pictures on their social media and fans absolutely love it. On Saturday, fans from all over got worried as the actress met with an accident. However, soon it was confirmed that she sustained only minor injuries. Moreover, her sister Amrita Arora also revealed that she is doing better and is under observation as of now. We hope the brilliant actress and dancer recovers super soon. Recently, Malaika returned from the States. Throughout the duration of her trip, she kept her fans updated and gave glimpses of the beautiful outfits she had kept aside for her ‘USA diaries’.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is a stunner and we all know that. This has to be one of our favourite looks from the lot! She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white dress that fit her like a glove and she paired the look with an oversized jacket.
Malaika Arora will always go over and beyond to put her best fashion foot forward. In this look, she donned a huge pair of sunglasses that suited her just too well. And can you see the similarity between Malaika and her friend Karan Johar's fashion sense here? We sure can!
Okay, we all know this - winter fashion is hard! But for fashion queen Malaika, nothing is impossible. In this look, she sported a thick silver puffer jacket and looked absolutely awesome.
Trust us, when you see this picture, you'd be transported to the streets of Franch. Pulling off a white turtleneck and a bucket hat, Malaika looked like a dream in this attire and we are absolutely obsessed.
Oh come on - yes, her look is absolutely splendid, but can you even look anywhere but at her captivating, carefree smile? This outfit blessed our eyes as Malaika flaunted her perfect figure.