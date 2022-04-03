5 PICS to sum up Malaika Arora's gorgeous fashion from her USA diaries

1 / 6

Malaika Arora's exquisite OOTD's from her USA diaries

Malaika Arora is one of the most known names in Bollywood. The 48-year-old actress always turns heads whenever she leaves her house. Malaika maintains her fashion game on point from the airport to the gym to the party, and there's no doubting that the cameras adore her. She is gorgeous and she knows it. The actress is always the centre of attention, be it her gorgeous posts where she expresses her exquisite fashion sense or with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The beautiful couple never shy away from posting mushy pictures on their social media and fans absolutely love it. On Saturday, fans from all over got worried as the actress met with an accident. However, soon it was confirmed that she sustained only minor injuries. Moreover, her sister Amrita Arora also revealed that she is doing better and is under observation as of now. We hope the brilliant actress and dancer recovers super soon. Recently, Malaika returned from the States. Throughout the duration of her trip, she kept her fans updated and gave glimpses of the beautiful outfits she had kept aside for her ‘USA diaries’.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram