5 Sultry looks of Malaika Arora that will leave you spellbound

Malaika Arora always stays ready to set the internet on fire with her uber-glam looks. From trendy dresses to dazzling gowns, the diva carries herself with a quintessential style that is unmatchable. The actress never leaves a chance to flaunt her sartorial side. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, she is an ardent fashionista. Here's a look at some sassy pictures of Malaika Arora to spice up your day.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Malaika Arora's Instagram
The picture features Malaika donning a pink strappy dress perfect for a date night. The outfit accentuates a bodycon silhouette and a cowl neckline highlighting her enviable curves and a thigh-baring slit.
Photo Credit : Mohit Varu/Malaika Arora's Instagram
For this glam look, the actress slipped into a nude colour bodycon dress. The faux leather gown came with a floor-grazing hem, a thigh-high slit, one-shoulder detail and defined pleats shaping a feminine silhouette. The diva completed her look with gold pumps and a pair of statement earrings.
Photo Credit : Nupur Agarwa/Malaika Arora's Instagram
Malaika slipped into a floor-length pink sequinned gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline and a thigh-high slit. The body-hugging dress accentuated her svelte frame flawlessly.
Serving a bold look, Malaika Arora made dressing up super glamorous with her seductive silhouette in a golden mini dress. Ruched through the sides, the ensemble was defined with a dramatic ruffle and a single puff sleeve.
The glam queen made several heads turn in a gorgeous blue silhouette. The gown featured a neckline accentuated with blue crystals that fell over deep into the midriff. Bold make-up and cascading wavy locks completed her stunning look.
Photo Credit : Ishita Singh/Malaika Arora's Instagram