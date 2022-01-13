5 Sultry looks of Malaika Arora that will leave you spellbound

1 / 6

Malaika Arora's glam looks

Malaika Arora always stays ready to set the internet on fire with her uber-glam looks. From trendy dresses to dazzling gowns, the diva carries herself with a quintessential style that is unmatchable. The actress never leaves a chance to flaunt her sartorial side. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, she is an ardent fashionista. Here's a look at some sassy pictures of Malaika Arora to spice up your day.

Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Malaika Arora's Instagram