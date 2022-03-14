5 Times Bollywood actresses faced brutal body-shaming on social media

Working in the film industry that is ruled by a certain perception or body size, celebs always face online criticism and trolling when they do not conform to the expected norms. The trolling and criticism are especially brutal for actresses. In the Bollywood film industry, several actors have faced body shaming for gaining weight or being skinny. Let us take a look at how these celebrities have dealt with body shaming.
Body shaming is not okay and people don't get it. They pass harsh comments on others for being too skinny or too fat. After giving birth to her first child, Neha Dhupia was mercilessly trolled for putting on weight but the actress didn't pay heed to the trolls.
Bollywood's desi girl who is famous for her outstanding acting skills is not new to trolls. The diva once revealed that she was body-shamed for not matching the utopian standards of beauty. On a chat show, she had said that before she became an actor, a producer-director said that her nose was not proportionate and her body shape is also not perfect.
The fashionista Sonam Kapoor is a successful and confident woman. Though the diva is no stranger to trolls, she had dealt with fluctuating self-esteem. From her outfit choices to her body measurements, the diva has been trolled several times.
Malaika Arora has one of the chiselled and fittest bodies even at this age. Despite being ultra-gorgeous, she has often been seen showing off her post-pregnancy marks which she has always embraced with grace. Though Malaika has been trolled several times on the internet for the same, she has spared us false beauty standards.
Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal along with her beautiful maternity pictures shared a long post on how women should embrace the changes in their bodies during pregnancy. She also gave it back to the trolls who body-shame women during pregnancy by dropping harsh comments and sharing memes.
