5 Times Malaika Arora proved that she is a pool baby

Updated on Apr 01, 2022 02:05 PM IST   |  42.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Malaika Arora's breathtaking bikini looks

    Malaika Arora's breathtaking bikini looks

    A lady who is ageing like a fine wine and is still giving heavy hearts to everyone, only pronounces with one name, Malaika Arora. The extremely gorgeous diva has been an inspiration to many women for how to be the coolest and sassiest. However, Malaika has several times given major perfect figure goals as she flaunts her fit body and curves. Here's a look at Malaika Arora's mind-blowing pool pictures.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Bewitching babe

    Bewitching babe

    The diva looked sizzling as she stunned in beautiful black swimwear in the pool.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Pretty in prints

    Pretty in prints

    The actress is all smiles for the camera as she posed for the camera in the pool in a printed bikini.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Enthralling eyes

    Enthralling eyes

    Malaika Arora let her eyes do all the talking as she posed in the pool for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Style diva

    Style diva

    Malaika never fails to put her elegant fashion foot forward and this stunning photo of the actress is proof.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Water baby

    Water baby

    Malaika flaunted her perfect bikini body in a pretty printed monokini as she strikes a pose in a pool. In this click, the diva can be seen donning a green animal print outfit and enjoying a serene time by the pool.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram