5 Times when Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora openly professed their love for each other

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika also admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together. Currently, the lovebirds are enjoying some quality time together on their Maldivian vacation. Hence, here we have curated a few times when the two openly professed their love for each other.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Previously, in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Kapoor candidly spoke about his relationship with Malaika. According to the Ishqzaade star, Arora knows him inside out. During the interaction, he said, “My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I’ve had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I’m in a good mood, she can spot it easily.”
During one of the episodes of Supermodel of the Year, Malaika indulged in a candid chat with co-judge Milind Soman. The two discussed crushes, turn-ons and turn-offs and it was at that time when Malaika even revealed the last text message she sent to her beau Arjun Kapoor. Wondering it was? The text read, “I Love you too.”
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram
During the same episode, when Milind Soman asked Malaika to name one person who knows her inside out. The star did not hold back from taking Arjun Kapoor’s name. She said, “I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me.”
In an old conversation with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor was asked about dating someone older with a son from an earlier marriage. To this, the actor replied they everyone should respect their partner’s past and keep a respectful boundary to make their loved one feel comfortable. He said, “I don’t try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary.”
While opening about their age difference for the first time, Malaika Arora had said “The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time.”