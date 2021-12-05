5 Times when Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora openly professed their love for each other

1 / 6

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparkled soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media. During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika also admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together. Currently, the lovebirds are enjoying some quality time together on their Maldivian vacation. Hence, here we have curated a few times when the two openly professed their love for each other.

