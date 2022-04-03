5 Travel photos of Malaika Arora that will make you want to pack your bags right away

1 / 5

The touristy

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. Her fashion game is always on point and she never fails to impress her fans with the pictures and videos that she posts on her social media. Well, be it working out or travelling, the actress' IG account is filled with it all. Today we are going to list down 5 of her best travel photos. In this particular picture, Malaika Arora can be seen in an all-white attire. White shorts that she has paired with white crop top makes her look stunning and summer ready.

Photo Credit : Malaika's touristy all-white look