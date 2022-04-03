5 Travel photos of Malaika Arora that will make you want to pack your bags right away

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. Her fashion game is always on point and she never fails to impress her fans with the pictures and videos that she posts on her social media. Well, be it working out or travelling, the actress' IG account is filled with it all. Today we are going to list down 5 of her best travel photos.
In this particular picture, Malaika Arora can be seen in an all-white attire. White shorts that she has paired with white crop top makes her look stunning and summer ready.
Photo Credit : Malaika's touristy all-white look
How can someone lift their eyes off Malaika in this picture? Well, the actress looks sizzling hot in a black swimming trunks that she has paired with orange bikini top.
Photo Credit : Malalika Arora/Instagram
Look at Malla slay in a short bodycon red dress. What a poser! The actress sits and poses in style for a picture.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora/Instagram
She has a perfect figure and Malaika never hesitates in flaunting it on her social media. In this picture we can see Malla clad in a black swimsuit as she shows her back to the camera with sand stuck on her bum.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora/Instagram
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a relationship for a long time now. The two often take trips together and make sure to post pictures. Well, we had to include this cute selfie of the couple in our list.