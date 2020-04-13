Share your Lockdown Story
6 Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's romance created buzz

6 Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's romance created buzz

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo always manages to grab attention with their PDA moments. As they continue to give us relationship goals, here are 6 times they broke the internet.
7530 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor broke the internet

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo always manages to grab attention with their PDA moments. Right from going out on dinner dates to treating romantic vacay photos and more, Arjun and Malaika have been making their fans go gaga over them ever since they confirmed their relationship. The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other and their social media posts are proof of the same. Ever since confirming the affair, Arjun and Malaika have been quite vocal about their relationship. In an interview with Zoom, Malaika opened up about her relationship with the actor saying she's currently in a happy space with him. In an interview with Times of India, when asked her about the most attractive trait about her boyfriend, she said, "It's really hard to find someone who understands you. However, Arjun understands me. He makes me smile and laugh and he knows me inside and out." How sweet! The couple is currently in a happy space. As they continue to give us relationship goals, here are 6 times they broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    When they made it official

    During Arjun Kapoor's film India's Most Wanted's screening, the couple happily posed together for the shutterbugs and confirmed their relationship. During an interview with Filmfare, Arjun opened up about making it official and said that he doesn't want people to believe that they are still hiding their relationship.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Malaika's birthday wish for Arjun

    On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika shared this snap in which the couple can be seen holding hands. It broke the internet within seconds.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The diva's cute statement about her beau on KWK

    Malaika Arora made a stunning appearance on Koffee with Karan's finale episode. When asked her about the best male performer, Malaika said, 'For me, it's Arjun Kapoor.' The diva added by saying, 'I like Arjun, this way or that way.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    The couple's New Year pic

    Malaika and Arjun welcomed New Year in Goa. The gorgeous diva shared a pic with her beau in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Arjun's cheek as the latter capture the moment on the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Marriage rumours

    Arjun and Malaika's marriage rumours keep doing rounds on the internet. In an interview with TOI, Malaika finally opened up about her marriage plans with Arjun and said, "We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it." Time and again, Arjun has also said that there's no truth in those wedding rumours.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Instagram story

    Arjun Kapoor's recent Instagram story is just too cute for words. The actor shared a pic of yummy dessert on his Instagram and captioned it as 'her.' It confirms that Malaika Arora made the dessert for Arjun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

