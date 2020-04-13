6 Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's romance created buzz

1 / 7

Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor broke the internet

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo always manages to grab attention with their PDA moments. Right from going out on dinner dates to treating romantic vacay photos and more, Arjun and Malaika have been making their fans go gaga over them ever since they confirmed their relationship. The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other and their social media posts are proof of the same. Ever since confirming the affair, Arjun and Malaika have been quite vocal about their relationship. In an interview with Zoom, Malaika opened up about her relationship with the actor saying she's currently in a happy space with him. In an interview with Times of India, when asked her about the most attractive trait about her boyfriend, she said, "It's really hard to find someone who understands you. However, Arjun understands me. He makes me smile and laugh and he knows me inside and out." How sweet! The couple is currently in a happy space. As they continue to give us relationship goals, here are 6 times they broke the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram