Alia Bhatt without make up is still a queen

We all admire Bollywood actresses and wish to have skin like them. We all wonder at their beauty. Our actresses who work day night even in the scorching sun take good care of their skin. And during the lockdown from Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, all have shown their no-makeup faces to fans. Recently, when everyone stepped out and headed to exotic locations to ring in the New Year, we caught their no-makeup sun-kissed pictures. Our Bollywood divas go through many procedures to look presentable in front of the camera. But they surely believe in the concept of less is enough. The crystal clear skin of Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, etc. is loved by the fans. They also believe that a good skin routine is equally important if we wish to have healthy skin. Here are 6 top Bollywood actresses without makeup from their vacay.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram