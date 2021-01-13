Alia Bhatt takes ‘Post a Pic’ challenge: Cute moments with Shaheen to favourite trip snippets; See unseen PICS

1 / 6

Ali Bhatt shares rare and beautiful pic with fans

The trend ‘post a pic’ challenge has been gaining popularity on Instagram. From people to celebrities all have been taking up this challenge and sharing some unseen, rare pictures of them. Many celebrities also took up this challenge and posted their pictures. And to join the bandwagon recently is Alia Bhatt. The Highway actress is an active user of social media and always shares a glimpse of her life with fans. In this trend, the actress shared pictures from her favourite book to her destination. Fans are also loving it and asked her for many pictures of different occasion. She even shared the picture from her shooting of the upcoming film, RRR. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s cat also passed away. The actress had shared a series of pictures with her.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram