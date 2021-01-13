/
/
/
Alia Bhatt takes ‘Post a Pic’ challenge: Cute moments with Shaheen to favourite trip snippets; See unseen PICS
Alia Bhatt takes ‘Post a Pic’ challenge: Cute moments with Shaheen to favourite trip snippets; See unseen PICS
Alia Bhatt gets candid as she takes up the post a pic challenge. Right from books to shooting, the actress shared many pictures on her Instagram handle.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
29052 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 13, 2021 06:09 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6