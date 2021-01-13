Advertisement
Alia Bhatt takes ‘Post a Pic’ challenge: Cute moments with Shaheen to favourite trip snippets; See unseen PICS

Alia Bhatt gets candid as she takes up the post a pic challenge. Right from books to shooting, the actress shared many pictures on her Instagram handle.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2021 06:09 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Ali Bhatt shares rare and beautiful pic

    Ali Bhatt shares rare and beautiful pic with fans

    The trend ‘post a pic’ challenge has been gaining popularity on Instagram. From people to celebrities all have been taking up this challenge and sharing some unseen, rare pictures of them. Many celebrities also took up this challenge and posted their pictures. And to join the bandwagon recently is Alia Bhatt. The Highway actress is an active user of social media and always shares a glimpse of her life with fans. In this trend, the actress shared pictures from her favourite book to her destination. Fans are also loving it and asked her for many pictures of different occasion. She even shared the picture from her shooting of the upcoming film, RRR. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s cat also passed away. The actress had shared a series of pictures with her.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Alia Bhatt loves reading 'Harry Potter'

    Alia Bhatt loves reading 'Harry Potter'

    When asked about her favourite book, she shared a picture of her with Harry Potter book.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Alia Bhatt shares strong bond with her sister

    Alia Bhatt shares strong bond with her sister

    Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen always stand for each other. The actress always supports her sister even when she was battling depression.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt pool time date with her friends

    Alia Bhatt pool time date with her friends

    Alia Bhatt shares a very relaxing picture of herself with her best friends.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Maasai Mara is Alia Bhatt's favourite destination

    Maasai Mara is Alia Bhatt's favourite destination

    Maasai Mara national park in Kenya is Alia Bhatt's favourite destination and she loves to spend her day there.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Alia Bhatt shooting for her upcoming film 'rrr'

    Alia Bhatt shooting for her upcoming film 'rrr'

    Alia Bhatt has lined up films and she is busy completing the shooting. The actress shared a picture from her upcoming film 'rrr'.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram